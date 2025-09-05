Former Griz Jordan Tripp's broadcasting debut on Saturday (video)

MISSOULA - Former University of Montana football standout Jordan Tripp stopped by Montana This Morning on Friday to discuss his broadcasting debut this Saturday at the Griz home opener.

He will serve as part of Scripps Sports' on-air broadcast team for games featuring the Griz this season.

The Missoula native and former linebacker played for the Grizzlies from 2009 to 2013 and wore the legacy No. 37 for the University of Montana.

Check out the full interview with Tripp below:

Former Griz Jordan Tripp's broadcasting debut on Saturday

The sixth-ranked Grizzlies will be playing their first game of 2025. Montana was off last week and will begin its season against Division II Central Washington in Missoula on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. You can watch the game on KPAX.