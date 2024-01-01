What is your job?

Montana This Morning News Anchor / Multi-media journalist

When did you start working here?

September 2024

Where else have you worked?

KFSM-TV (CBS affiliate) in Fort Smith, Arkansas, WQAD-TV (ABC affiliate), Moline, Illinois (Quad Cities), CBN News (The Christian Broadcasting Network), Virginia Beach, Virginia

Where did you go to college?

Oral Roberts University

Where did you grow up?

Cincinnati, Ohio

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered?

Life on an aircraft carrier during a time of war. CBN News flew me to the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain, and from there, I flew to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the middle of the Persian Gulf to get an up-close look at this “city at sea”. Hurricane Gustav. CBN News flew me to New Orleans to cover the 2008 storm – rains, flooding, damage, etc.

What is your philosophy on news?

Present the truth, and you can’t go wrong. We owe it to viewers to be accurate, truthful, compassionate, and encouraging.

What do you love about living here?

I feel blessed to be living in Missoula. The vistas are breathtaking; the city has a lot to offer, and the people are so kind and friendly.

Contact:

Email: mark.martin@kpax.com

To send news tip: news@kpax.com

