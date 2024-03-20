Watch Now
Get your tickets: Lady Griz hosting Boise State in WNIT tournament

The Lady Griz are playing the Boise State Broncos in a first-round game of the WNIT tournament on Wednesday.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Mar 20, 2024
MISSOULA — Tickets are on sale for Wednesday night's Lady Griz game against Boise State.

The Lady Griz (22-9) are playing the Boise State Broncos (21-13) in a first-round game of the WNIT tournament.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Dahlberg Arena. Tickets are already on sale.

Season ticket holders are not guaranteed the same seats, so they will want to their tickets as soon as possible since tickets are already open to the general public.

Ticket prices start as low as $8, with student tickets being free of charge when claimed through https://www.umt.edu/griztix/.

The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to face North Dakota State (21-11) in the round of 32.

