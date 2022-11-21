Griz football playoff tickets go on sale

MISSOULA - The Brawl of the Wild ended with a resounding 55-21 win by the Cats over the Griz.

But there's still good news as the Grizzlies are headed to the playoffs after sneaking into the field as an at-large selection.

The Grizzlies (7-4) will host SE Missouri State (9-2) in the first round this Saturday at 8 p.m. in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Griz will also play once again in the national spotlight, with the game airing around the country on ESPN 2.

MTN News

Tickets for Montana's first-round playoff game are on to the general public at griztix.com and will remain available through Saturday at halftime.

The Adams Center ticket office will also be open for walk-up sales Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The ticket office will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will open again on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s game will travel to play the No. 3 overall seed, defending champion North Dakota State (9-2), in the second round.