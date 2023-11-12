Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Riley Wilson, AJ Forbes break down win over Portland State

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The No. 3-ranked Montana Grizzlies won their sixth consecutive game Saturday, defeating Portland State 34-10.

The Griz utilized a balanced offense led by quarterback Clifton McDowell, while the defense again put together a strong performance to limit the Vikings' prolific offense. For full highlights from the game, click here.

With the win, Montana is now 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Sky Conference play heading into a massive Brawl of the Wild against rival Montana State on Nov. 18.

Griz coach Bobby Hauck, sophomore linebacker Riley Wilson and senior center AJ Forbes met with the media after the game to discuss the victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.