Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Grizzly Insider: Bergen, Hauck break down Furman win, special teams success

Posted at 4:44 PM, Dec 14, 2023
MISSOULA — No. 2-seeded Montana won a thriller in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs last week, surviving against Furman for a 35-28 overtime win.

Junior Bergen was electric in the win, returning the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and then returning a punt for a 59-yard touchdown that gave the Grizzlies a fourth-quarter lead.

Bergen and coach Bobby Hauck join this week's Grizzly Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran.

Bergen and Hauck talk about the game against Furman and break down Bergen's two return touchdowns.

Bergen, a junior from Senior High School in Billings, now has four punt-return touchdowns in his career, the most ever by a Grizzly. This season, Bergen has returned 24 punts for 376 yards and two touchdowns and 12 kickoffs for 347 yards and a touchdown.

He's also taken the next step as a receiver, catching a team-high 49 passes for 707 yards and four touchdowns.

Montana will host North Dakota State inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a semifinal game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

