Grizzly Insider: Coach Bobby Hauck, LB Braxton Hill analyze Brawl win, look ahead to playoffs

MISSOULA — The Montana football team is riding high following a 37-7 blowout win over rival Montana State 122nd Brawl of the Wild last week, which gave the Grizzlies the outright Big Sky Conference championship and the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Cats and Griz entered Saturday's showdown with everything on the line, and Montana prevailed in convincing fashion. Montana closed the regular season with a 10-1 overall record, a 7-1 mark in the Big Sky and has now won seven games in a row.

In this week's Grizzly Insider show — hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran — coach Bobby Hauck and linebacker Braxton Hill discuss the win over Montana State and everything that comes with it — including home-field advantage through the playoff semifinal round.

To watch this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider, see the video player above. (Editor's note: There is no Bobcat Insider show this week.)

Montana has a bye for the first round of the postseason this Saturday. The Griz will host either Patriot League co-champion Lafayette (9-2) or Delaware (8-3) of the Colonial Athletic Association at Washington-Grizzly Stadium the weekend of Dec. 2.

