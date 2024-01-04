Grizzly Insider: Coach Bobby Hauck, safety Garrett Graves set the scene for FCS national championship

MISSOULA — No. 2-seeded Montana is just days away from playing top-seeded South Dakota State for the FCS national championship in Frisco, Texas.

Coach Bobby Hauck and senior safety Garrett Graves join this week's Grizzly Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran, to talk about the playoff run and preview the championship game. To watch the show, see the video player above.

The Grizzlies will take a 10-game win streak to Texas after winning three home playoff games: a second-round romp over Delaware, an overtime thriller against Furman and double-overtime instant classic over North Dakota State. Hauck and Graves reflect on those wins and look ahead to the matchup against reigning national champion South Dakota State, which has won 28 consecutive games.

Graves, a Eureka native, also looks back on his time at Montana, which started in 2018 when he appeared in two games. He's been a steady player for the Griz defense the past three seasons as a rotational safety and special teams standout, totaling 45 tackles in 2021, 31 in 2022 and 27 this year. Graves earned first-time All-Big Sky Conference honors this season for his work on special teams.

The Griz and South Dakota State will kick off at noon (MT) Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for the FCS national championship.