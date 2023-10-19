Grizzly Insider: Defensive end Kale Edwards breaks down win over Idaho

MISSOULA — Montana earned a statement win last week, taking down No. 3 Idaho 23-21 for its third consecutive Big Sky Conference football win.

Griz coach Bobby Hauck recaps the win over the Vandals in this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran. Watch the whole episode in the above video player.

Junior defensive end Kale Edwards also joins the show to break down his huge strip-sack to help ice the game. Edwards, a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho native, reflects on playing in the Kibbie Dome and talks about his development as a player at UM. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 in which he played in 11 games. This season, Edwards has played in all seven games, totaling 16 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles.

Hansen and Corcoran finish the show discussing what's ahead for the Griz, who don't play again until Oct. 28 at home against Northern Colorado.