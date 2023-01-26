Grizzly Insider: Transfer guard Aanen Moody making impact for Montana men

MISSOULA — Montana guard Aanen Moody is a focal point of this week's Grizzly Insider show.

Moody, a senior, transferred to Montana from Southern Utah and has provided a spark. Moody is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 38.3% (41 of 107) from 3-point range in 17 games.

The Grizzly men are coming off a 67-64 loss to rival Montana State last Saturday, a game in which Moody scored 21 points.

Montana travels to Sacramento State and Portland State this week. Coach Travis DeCuire also joins the show again this week.

Montana's women also faltered against MSU last Saturday, 72-63. The Lady Griz remain home this week against Sacramento State and Portland State. Coach Brian Holsinger joins the show to discuss his team's prospects.

The Grizzly Insider is hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

