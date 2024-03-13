Grizzly postgame: Travis Decuire, Dischon Thomas, Laolu Oke break down semifinal victory

BOISE, ID — The Montana Grizzlies advanced to the Big Sky Conference championship game with a 72-58 semifinal victory over Idaho State on Tuesday at the league tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

The win sets up a championship matchup between the No. 3-seeded Grizzlies and their top rival, No. 5 Montana State on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

It marks just the second time the Bobcats and Grizzlies will meet to decide the Big Sky tourney title: MSU defeated Montana 82-77 for the 1986 championship in Reno, Nev.

After Tuesday's game, Montana coach Travis DeCuire and players Dischon Thomas and Laolu Oke analyzed the victory.

To see the press conference, check out the video above.

