Homegrown star: Skyleigh Thompson soaking up final championship days with Montana soccer

MISSOULA — Skyleigh Thompson grew up always wanting to be a Griz.

The Kalispell native dreamed of suiting up at Montana, the lone NCAA Division I soccer program in the state. Little did she know just how much of an impact the program would have on her four years later.

"The relationships are so much deeper than just a teammate level," Thompson said. "I'm surrounded by my best friends every day, and it's kind of sad that I'm thinking I'm not going to be able to hang out with them every day, but just going to enjoy it while I can.

"I think my main focus was to enjoy the ride. My dad always tells me, take it in, enjoy every moment, even if I'm nervous or, you know, travel trips can sometimes not be ideal, but just enjoy it. Enjoy the people around you, and have fun ultimately."

Thompson was a record-breaking high school soccer player at Flathead High School before joining the Grizzlies' program, and in the fall of 2021 she saw a lot of playing time as the Griz won the Big Sky Conference soccer tournament and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

She played in 20 games and drew 10 starts that season, eight of which came down the stretch including in the conference title game against Weber State and in the NCAA tournament against Washington State.

Montana's Skyleigh Thompson.

"I just think it set the tone for the rest of my career here of we have expectations here to win and to work hard in every single thing we do," she said. "And my freshman year, it was so fun to win the tournament, like I just remember that was the coolest thing that I've ever done. Getting a ring. I'm like, 'What's that?'

"I came in and I knew that I'd have to put my head down and work really hard to get to be where I wanted to. And you know, luckily, it worked out to where I did get some playing time. The coaches are so good at recruiting people with the intention of making them better players."

Over the next three years, Thompson became a full-fledged starter at Montana where she developed into a star scoring threat for the Grizzlies.

Thompson thrived with her advantages as a speedy and strong athlete, and as a junior last year she was an All-West Region selection, the Big Sky offensive MVP, and a scholar All-American.

Six of her 11 career goals came last season as the Griz again became Big Sky champs in the regular season.

"I think you just ultimately get more confident in yourself as time goes on," Thompson said. "The college game is so much different, especially at a Division I level, to Montana high school and club soccer, right? So it's just getting used to that, building more chemistry and relationships with the people around you, just understanding your strengths more as a player."

As a senior this year, Thompson has drawn more attention from opposing teams and freed up others and has also battled injuries throughout the campaign.

Montana's Skyleigh Thompson celebrates.

Still, she found a way to make an impact, and in her final run, Thompson again helped the Grizzlies reach another conference title, a goal the team achieved on Sunday.

"I think at first it was a little bit of a mental battle," Thompson said. "I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself because I want to continue being better as a soccer player. It's hard to see that when you're not getting the stats you want at first, but, you know, sometimes you just have to take a step back and realize that you're growing in a different way. At the end of the day, it's team first, right? So if I'm contributing in a way that's helping the team win, I'm doing my job.

"Knowing that I'm contributing to the team in any way I can is just the most important thing for me. And at the end of the day, just enjoying where I'm at and having fun with it."

After college soccer concludes, Thompson will graduate in December from UM with a degree in finance.

With 74 games and 4,205 career minutes played under her belt as a Grizzly, Thompson is leaving a legacy at Montana as a local product who found success at the highest level.

"I take so much pride in being from Montana and being able to to wear that across my chest every single time I step on the field," Thompson said. "So just being able to be someone that other people can look up to and see that it's something you can do, it's incredible.

"It's something I don't take lightly. So I'm so glad that I was able to achieve that and hopefully inspire the next generation of soccer players as well. I just feel so honored to be here and to be around these girls and these coaches. I have so much thanks for everyone who has been a part of my journey here. I wouldn't have been able to do it without the people around me."

