How to watch the Montana Grizzlies vs. Missouri State Bears

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies kick off their 2024 college football season Saturday against the Missouri State Bears.

The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the local CBS affiliates across Montana — KPAX in Missoula, KXLF in Butte, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls and KTVQ in Billings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium with Jay Kohn and Marty Mornhinweg on the call and Kyle Hansen on the sidelines.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

The Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show will begin at 6 p.m. and air on the MTN channel. Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.

The Grizzlies enter the season after going 13-2 overall last year, winning the Big Sky Conference title and advancing to the FCS national championship game. Montana is ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS top 25 and was picked as the favorite to repeat as the Big Sky champion.