BOISE, ID — The Montana Lady Griz were eliminated from the Big Sky Conference women's tournament Tuesday with a 74-67 loss to Northern Arizona in the semifinals at Idaho Central Arena.

In spite of the loss, Montana, now 22-9 overall, still has hope for an at-large postseason berth.

Montana coach Brian Holsinger and players Gina Marxen and Carmen Gfeller met with the media after the game.

