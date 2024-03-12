Watch Now
Lady Griz postgame: Brian Holsinger, Gina Marxen, Mack Konig analyze Idaho win

Mack Konig
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 12, 2024
BOISE, ID — BOISE, Idaho — The Montana Lady Griz built a big lead on the way to a 73-61 quarterfinal victory over Idaho on Monday at the Big Sky Conference women's basketball championship tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

The win was the first Big Sky tourney victory for Montana since 2018. It sends the No. 3-seeded Lady Griz into the semifinals against No. 2 Northern Arizona at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Montana coach Brian Holsinger and players Gina Marxen and Mack Konig met with the media after the game to discuss the win.

To watch the press conference, see the video reel above.

