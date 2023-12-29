Marc Mariani talks 2023 Griz, comparisons to 2008 team and Junior Bergen

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Grizzlies will take the field from the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

MTN Sports will take you along for the ride as the Griz make their first title game appearance since 2009.

Part of our coverage will include conversations with Montana legends about the 2023 Grizzlies, their thoughts on the program, and memories or lessons from their own playing careers.

Havre native Marc Mariani walked on to the Griz in 2005 and went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career as a wide receiver and kick returner.

He was a two-time unanimous All-Big Sky selection, a two-time All-American and still holds the Montana career record for most All-Purpose yards with 5,441.

Mariani was drafted in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and became a Pro Bowl kick returner as a rookie. He enjoyed a 7-year NFL career between the Titans and the Chicago Bears.

These days, Mariani lives in Nashville, TN with his wife and two young kids working in real estate and watching Grizzly football games whenever he gets a chance.

MTN Sports hosted a conversation with Mariani and discussed comparisons between the 2023 and 2008 Griz, and the memorable 2009 playoff game against South Dakota State.

Mariani also gave his thoughts on Montana’s current electric kick returner, Junior Bergen.

Click the video above to watch the full conversation.