Missoula's Chloe Larsen found 'right opportunity' with hometown Montana Lady Griz

MISSOULA — Chloe Larsen helped lead the charge for the Missoula Hellgate girls basketball program the past two seasons, and as her senior year concluded in the spring in time for graduation, the former Knight announced she'd continue her basketball career right at home with the Montana Lady Griz.

"I think, coming off my senior year, I definitely knew that's what I wanted to do, but it was definitely a long journey with just waiting it out," Larsen said. "I didn't have the interest that I wanted kind of during my senior year, but then just coming off the high of ending the senior year good, I think it was just kind of the cherry on top to the last bit of high school that I had D-I coaches interested."

Larsen and the Knights made a streaking run to the Class AA state championship game this past March thanks in large part to Larsen's play.

"I love Hellgate to death," Larsen said. "I think it was the best two years of basketball that I could have asked for. And I think just having the new coaches and then building off what we had in the past, we're able to really get to our goal and get things moving. And we've got a few younger kids coming up that will definitely continue on to college, I think, so just having their help too, it was really successful last two years."

Larsen earned Western AA MVP honors as a senior and was a two-time all-state selection. But with a decorated pedigree, she still took her time in the recruiting process.

"I really waited for the right opportunity, which I think was a blessing, because, I mean, a lot of those little schools, they had interest in me, but I didn't really want to settle down until I knew I was going to be 100% committed to a program," Larsen said.

Larsen drew interest from Frontier Conference schools in Montana and said she also received interest from Weber State.

Eventually the Lady Griz came calling with a walk-on offer for Larsen, who in turn realized a dream.

"I think I kind of knew, officially, when he offered me, I kind of knew that it just felt right and like him as a coach and the coaching staff and the girls I had talked to, I felt like I already kind of had a home and had a place on the team really early on," Larsen said. "So I think that was the ultimate decider that I got the pro of staying in town and being here, and then also just it just felt right immediately, and I felt like I had a family just to walk right into.

"I mean, it's just such a blessing to be able to continue. I don't think a lot of people get to fulfill that dream that they had when they were little kids. So I think just being able to start right away and being able to stay here and while I have family and to help me through it, but I think just being able to get it rolling has been awesome."

Larsen and the rest of the Lady Griz have already begun summer workouts as they gear up for the winter and next season.

She's focused on learning the ins and outs of college basketball, as she navigates her new colors, and, her new home.

"I think I'm most focusing right now just to kind of catch up and get ready, get stronger, and be able to play at that college pace, because it definitely is just a higher level right now, but I think the team's looking amazing," Larsen said. "We've already started getting the flow of it playing together, and I just think we're on a great start to the summer."

