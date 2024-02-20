Watch Now
Montana defensive coordinator Ronnie Bradford leaving for return to NFL

MISSOULA — Ronnie Bradford, Montana's defensive coordinator during the 2023 season, is returning to the NFL as an assistant coach, according to multiple reports Monday.

Bradford is joining the Miami Dolphins' staff as senior special teams assistant.

The move marks a return to the NFL for Bradford, who coached previously for six years with the Denver Broncos (2003-08) and one season with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009).

Bradford came to Montana in the spring of 2021 as cornerbacks coach. For the 2023 season, he held the titles of defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Under head coach Bobby Hauck, Bradford helped the Grizzlies to a 13-2 overall record, a 7-1 mark in the Big Sky and their first conference championship since 2009.

The Grizzlies advanced to the NCAA Division I Football Championship game in Frisco, Texas, where they lost to South Dakota State 23-3.

Prior to his arrival at Montana, Bradford was the secondary coach at USC from 2016-18. He was defensive backs coach at special teams coordinator at Louisiana Tech from 2013-15, the safties coach at Memphis in 2011 and a defensive administrative assistant at Cal in 2010.

Bradford, who played collegiately at the University of Colorado and was an All-Big 8 performer, spent 10 seasons as a player in the NFL with the Denver Broncos (1993-95), Arizona Cardinals (1996), Atlanta Falcons (1997-01) and Minnesota Vikings (2002).

