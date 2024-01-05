Montana Grizzlies get a taste of Texas BBQ

FRISCO, TX — It was a beautiful day outside of the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and the Grizzlies have put in a lot of work to get ready for game day.

But that doesn't mean they can't have a little bit of a taste of southern hospitality.

The team got a taste of Southern hospitality Thursday as Buddy Wilson hosted the entire team to a good old-fashioned Texas barbecue.

Buddy is the father of Riley Wilson, a sophomore linebacker for the Grizzlies who grew up 10 miles down the road from Toyota Stadium where he'll play for the F CS National championship on Sunday.

“He is very passionate about what he does,” Buddy said. “He's got a big heart, a good heart and that's goes with football.”

There are three Texans on the Montana team and he said he's glad to have them.

“Well…there's nothing like coming home. I mean, if you're in Waco or Houston, you're in Texas and we don't have a big rivalry between us all. We're just, we're family.”

The players have a lot of hard work ahead, leading up to Sunday’s FCD championship game but one thing's for sure — they won't go hungry.