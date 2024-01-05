Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Montana Grizzlies get a taste of Texas BBQ

The team got a taste of Southern hospitality Thursday as Buddy Wilson hosted the entire team to a good old-fashioned Texas barbecue
The team got a taste of Southern hospitality Thursday as Buddy Wilson hosted the entire team to a good old-fashioned Texas barbecue.
Griz Texas BBQ
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 15:01:05-05

FRISCO, TX — It was a beautiful day outside of the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and the Grizzlies have put in a lot of work to get ready for game day.

 But that doesn't mean they can't have a little bit of a taste of southern hospitality.

The team got a taste of Southern hospitality Thursday as Buddy Wilson hosted the entire team to a good old-fashioned Texas barbecue.

Buddy is the father of Riley Wilson, a sophomore linebacker for the Grizzlies who grew up 10 miles down the road from Toyota Stadium where he'll play for the F CS National championship on Sunday.

“He is very passionate about what he does,” Buddy said. “He's got a big heart, a good heart and that's goes with football.”

There are three Texans on the Montana team and he said he's glad to have them.

“Well…there's nothing like coming home. I mean, if you're in Waco or Houston, you're in Texas and we don't have a big rivalry between us all. We're just, we're family.”

The players have a lot of hard work ahead, leading up to Sunday’s FCD championship game but one thing's for sure — they won't go hungry.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader