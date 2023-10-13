Montana Grizzlies shake off latest stretch, find their style in win over Idaho on Taylor Swift night

MISSOULA — After getting swept on the road last week, the Montana volleyball team shook that off Thursday evening in Missoula as the Grizzlies hosted the Idaho Vandals on Taylor Swift Eras Night.

There was no bad blood between the teams, but the Grizzlies made sure to show off their style as they took home the win 3-0 with 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 sets to improve to 7-11 on the year and 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play. Idaho, meanwhile, fell to 1-18 and 0-7.

Paige Clark and Maddie Kremer led the way for UM with nine kills each while Carly Anderson had 29 assists and three aces. Ellie Scherffius led the way in blocks with four for Montana while Alexis Batezel led the Griz with 12 digs.

For full highlights — narrated to 25 Taylor Swift references — check out the video recap above.