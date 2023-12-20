Montana Grizzlies win fifth straight, topple UC Davis for season sweep

DAVIS, Calif. — The Montana men's basketball team picked up its fifth win in a row and a road trip sweep Tuesday as the Griz topped UC Davis 73-61.

Five players scored in double figures for the Grizzlies led by Brandon Whitney who poured in 15 points off of the bench. Te'Jon Sawyer added 13 while Aanen Moody and Josh Vazquez each scored 12 and Dischon Thomas chipped in 10.

Moody led the way with four assists and three steals for the Grizzlies.

The Griz (7-4) swept Davis and San Jose State on the season in home-and-home matchups with both programs. UM beat San Jose State on Sunday, and the Griz beat both teams in Missoula earlier this season.

UM shot 50% from the field and 10 for 23 from deep. The Griz held Davis to 40.4% shooting from the field and just 4 for 13 from 3-point range.

Montana is now off for the holidays and will return to action and open Big Sky Conference play when they play at Weber State in Ogden, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 28. They'll follow that up with a road game at Idaho State on Saturday, Dec. 30.