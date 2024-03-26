Montana Lady Griz fall to North Dakota State in second round of WNIT

FARGO, ND — The Montana Lady Griz saw their season come to a close on Monday evening as UM fell to North Dakota State 72-63 in the second round of the WNIT tournament.

Montana trailed 35-30 at halftime as the Bison kept the Lady Griz just at arm's length all game as UM couldn't quite get over the hump down the stretch.

Gina Marxen scored a Lady Griz career-high 24 points thanks to six converted 3-pointers in her final college game. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw also put up 16 points to cap her college career while Mack Konig scored 11 for Montana. Dani Bartsch led the way with 13 rebounds as well for UM.

Carmen Gfeller finished her storied career with seven points before fouling out down the stretch. Gfeller finished her career with 138 games played as a Lady Griz, more than anyone in program history, and she also finished with 1,622 career points, which ranks fourth all-time in Lady Griz history.

Montana finished the game shooting 36.8% from the field and went 11 for 24 from deep. NDSU out-rebounded the Lady Griz 46 to 25 and the Bison shot 40.3% from the field and were 5 for 16 from beyond the arc.

The Lady Griz end their season at 23-10.