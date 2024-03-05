Montana Lady Griz hold off Idaho State, close regular season with win

POCATELLO, ID — Montana led by nine midway through the fourth quarter Monday night then held on for a 67-65 victory over Idaho State in their regular-season finale at Reed Gym.

Carmen Gfeller's layup with 5:05 remaining put the Lady Griz up 65-56. Gfeller hit a pair of foul shots with 4:20 left, but those were UM's final points.

A layup by Maria Dias pulled the Bengals within two points with 37 seconds left.

ISU's Kacey Spink and Halle Wright both missed shots in the final seconds, and Dani Bartsch's defensive rebound sealed the win for the Lady Griz.

Mack Konig led Montana with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 15 points and Gfeller added 10. Barsch pulled down 14 rebounds.

The Lady Griz closed the regular season with a 21-8 overall record and a 13-5 league mark.

They will be the No. 3 seed for the Big Sky Conference tournament, which will be held March 9-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.