Montana men race past Idaho State, advance to Big Sky semifinals

BOISE, ID, - Aanen Moody scored a career-high 28 points to lead Montana to an 83-74 victory over Idaho State on Monday at the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

With the win, Montana (17-13) advanced to the semifinal round, where it will face Northern Arizona on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Idaho State (11-21) was eliminated from the tournament.

Moody tied the game 34-34 with a 3-pointer that beat the first-half buzzer. The Grizzlies continued that momentum in the second half, and a Moody shot with 4:00 remaining put Montana ahead by 15 points, 76-61. Moody made 12 of 19 field goals, including four 3s, and added five rebounds and a career-best seven assists.

Idaho State's Brock Mackenzie scored a season-high 31 points, but the Bengals were unable to keep pace while being outscored 49-40 in the final 20 minutes.

Brandon Whitney added 18 points for Montana, while Josh Bannan had 13 points and eight rebounds. The Grizzlies, winners of eight of their past nine, have now beaten Idaho State in 24 of their past 25 matchups.