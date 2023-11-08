Montana men's basketball rolls to season-opening victory

MISSOULA — Aanen Moody scored 25 points, Money Williams added 19 and Montana rolled to a 107-59 victory in its season-opener Tuesday night over Northwest Indian College at Dahlberg Arena.

The Grizzlies shot a sizzling 63.1% from the floor (41 for 65). Moody made 10 of 13, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Williams was 4 of 9 from the floor while Brandon Whitney was 6 of 10 with 15 points.

Of Moody, Griz coach Travis DeCuire said: “He’s been on fire. The ball has been going in the basket. I think his biggest growth though has been his distribution. His ability to read the help defenders and get the ball to big guys. We didn’t run a lot of offense tonight, we just played a lot of motion but I thought he did a good job sharing.”

Montana led 54-22 at halftime. The Griz scored 23 points off turnovers and 19 off fast breaks.

Blaine Begay had 15 points to lead Northwest Indian, which lost at Montana State on Monday night.

The Grizzlies will be on the road Friday night to take on Oregon of the Pac-12. The Ducks are coming off an 82-71 victory over Georgia on Monday.