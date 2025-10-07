Montana throwing it back to 1995, announces return of copper and gold uniforms for homecoming

MISSOULA — It's an announcement fans have been excited for and eagerly anticipating, and on Monday the Montana Grizzlies officially revealed they're throwing it back.

Montana announced Monday that the football team will break out the throwback copper and gold uniforms for Saturday's homecoming football game against Cal Poly.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:

With copper jerseys, white pants and gold helmets donning the snarling Griz logo, it's a throwback for Montana, which dubbed the unveiling "party like it's 1995" in celebration of UM's first football national title.

It's the latest chapter in what's been a celebratory look back this season at the 30-year anniversary of the Grizzlies' 1995 national championship.

𝑯𝒂𝒊𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓, 𝑺𝒊𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒓, 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🟠🟡



Ready to party like it's 1995 👏#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/jAhQchVOEB — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) October 6, 2025

The last time UM broke out copper jerseys was Sept. 22, 2018 against Sac State. UM also memorably surprised fans and donned the throwbacks at home in 2008 against Montana State.

The Grizzlies are currently 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country, and they'll kick off against Cal Poly at 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will air on The Spot – MTN across Montana except in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, where it will air on KPAX.

