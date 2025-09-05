MISSOULA - Call it vintage, call it retro, but the University of Montana is ready to party like it's 1995 to celebrate its first school football championship 30 years ago.

That historic game marked the final appearance of the beloved copper and gold colors — UM switched to maroon and silver the following year.

After making only sporadic appearances in stores over the past few decades, the old school colors are officially back on the racks.

Watch to learn more about the return of Griz retro swag:

Grizzlies go retro: Copper and Gold return for 30th anniversary

"We had a line waiting outside the vault door at 3:00 PM that Sunday," recalls Abby Helman, who is the manager of the M store in downtown Missoula. "Then we sent out more than 250 online orders all over the state and country — people couldn't get enough of the retro gear."

The merchandise will be available for sale at least through the holiday season.

Several stores around Missoula are now carrying the throwback merchandise, offering everything from sweatshirts and hats to pennants, shirts, stickers, and even items for baby Griz fans.

While alumni seem to love the nostalgic collection and get excited for those rare ‘throwback’ jersey games, younger Grizzlies are equally enthusiastic.

Jill Valley/MTN News The University of Montana is ready to party like it's 1995 to celebrate its first school football championship 30 years ago.

Sophomore Dillon Richardson shares the excitement: "I love the copper color that UM is bringing back this year. It's such a good contrast against maroon. The copper is so nostalgic, even though I wasn't alive in 1995."

It turns out Griz fans have remarkably long memories.

"I've been the manager here for about five years, and I get people on a weekly basis asking for copper and gold," says Abby. "For the past four years, they've been itching to get their hands on this stuff."

The ultimate hope among fans?

"I really hope we have a game wearing the retro uniforms," Dillon told MTN.