Montana to host 2024 Big Sky Conference Soccer Championship

The University of Montana has been selected to host the 2024 Big Sky Conference Soccer Championship, the league announced on Wednesday. The decision was made at the recent Big Sky fall meetings.

The six-team tournament will be held at South Campus Stadium, with two quarterfinal matches on Wednesday, Nov. 6, two semifinals on Friday, Nov. 8, and the championship match on Sunday, Nov. 10.

It will be the fifth time Missoula has hosted the Big Sky soccer tournament, the first since 2014.

Montana hosted three of the first four Big Sky tournaments, in 1997, 1999 and 2000, winning all three. The Grizzlies lost in the semifinal round in 2014 on its home field.

Montana put itself in position to host next year’s tournament by winning the 2023 regular-season title, going 7-0-1.