Montana's Ryder Meyer, Grant Glasgow earn Big Sky player of the week honors

(Editor's note: Montana Athletics press release.)

A stifling defensive performance and a perfect day kicking have led Montana to a pair of Big Sky Player of the Week honors after defeating Idaho on Saturday to reclaim the Little Brown Stein.

The upset over the No. 3 Vandals also garnered national accolades for the Griz, with STATS Perform naming Montana the FedEx Ground FCS national team of the week.

The Big Sky Conference announced Monday morning that junior safety Ryder Meyer earned defensive player of the week honors and freshman kicker Grant Glasgow was named special teams Player of the Week — a first for both players.

Meyer was the team leader in tackles for a Grizzly defense that came up with three turnovers and held the vaunted Idaho rushing attack to just 58 yards on the ground.

The Fairfield native posted a team-high eight total stops, combining on one for a loss in the win. He also came up with a critical interception in the end zone on a tipped pass from Riley Wilson to keep the Vandals from scoring early in the second half.

In his first year as a starter, Meyer is tied for seventh in the Big Sky in total tackles with 48, the second-most on the team behind Braxton Hill’s total of 61 stops.

Glasgow had a perfect day with his foot at Idaho, taking a personal haul of 11 points with three field goals and two PATs in the 23-21 Grizzly victory.

The three field goals, all from 40-plus yards, were a single-game career high for the native of Lawrence, Kansas.

Glasgow also averaged a clean 65 yards per kickoff for 390 total yards, with all six of his attempts sailing into the end zone for touchbacks, not giving the Vandals an opportunity for a return.

Glasgow also earned a tip of the cap nationally on Monday, with Stats Perform giving him an honorable mention for the FCS national special teams player of the week.

In his first year as a starter, Glasgow is fifth in the Big Sky in made field goals with seven on 11 attempts with a long of 49 yards and is 19 for 20 on PATs for 40 total points.

This is the second straight week Montana has picked up a Big Sky Player of the Week award after Aaron Fontes was honored for his career-high game at UC Davis.

Montana now enters its bye week at 6-1, ranked No. 6 in the AFCA coaches poll and No. 9 in the FCS media poll after two straight road wins over ranked opponents.

The Griz return to action on Oct. 28 at home against Northern Colorado.

