New faces look to step up for Montana Grizzlies defensive line

MISSOULA — The Grizzlies' defensive line was a strength last year for Montana behind the dominant play of Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year Alex Gubner.

He's gone now — and is currently with the Kansas City Chiefs — as is athletic defensive end Kale Edwards, who transferred to FBS New Mexico State, so it's a new batch of athletes looking to make an impact on the defensive line in 2024.

One of those is senior Hayden Harris, who joined UM from UCLA last year and started in almost every game and is the Grizzlies' top returning tackler from the line with 32 total tackles and two sacks.

"I feel way more comfortable as a player, being in a defense that most teams don't run," Harris said. "But I think we've done a really good job of getting acclimated to the defense and getting used to the program. And I'm ready for a good year, too."

Garrett Hustedt — who had 2.5 sacks last year — also played a big rotational role for UM last year and is set for his senior season.

The rest? A lot of new faces, highlighted by the additions of FCS transfers and seniors Pat Hayden from Monmouth and Andres Lehrmann from Youngstown State.

"It's really amazing going from one powerhouse to another powerhouse and, talking in terms of conference, from the Missouri Valley to the Big Sky Conference," Lehrmann said. "I love it, couldn't have asked for a better experience."

Sophomore Jerab Ramos has been turning heads in camp early at defensive tackle, as has junior defensive end Matai Mata'afa.

The Grizzlies also get a boost from the return of junior Henry Nuce, who had a breakout season in 2022 but missed all of last regular season with a pectoral injury before he returned in time for UM's playoff run.

"First off, it's staying healthy," said Nuce, who got injured on the first day of fall camp last year. "So that's a big, good first step. But now it's just getting better. You know, I lost a ton of reps and playing time that whole season. So you get a little bit rusty, so it's knocking that rust off, getting back into it and getting sharp for game time."

Noah Kaschmitter was another player who missed most of last year with injury who is also expected to play a key role once he returns, plus a number of other new faces and up-and-comers who could feature into the mix, as the defensive line could be a fluid unit this season.

"Just being a good example for them, doing things the right way, whether it's practice habits, off the field habits, doing a good job of building those relationships," Harris said. "And so they can trust me, and I can trust them. We have a good defensive line. It's just building that trust."

"It's great for competition-wise, we're always rotating around, and it really motivates you," Nuce added. "We're the most, like, connected, so it's awesome. Just coming to practice, seeing everybody. It's so much fun."

Griz defensive linemen on the 2024 roster by number

No. 47, Kellen Detrick, R-JR, 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, Havre, MT

No. 48, Hayden Harris, R-SR, 6-foot-5, 252 pounds, Mill Creek, WA

No. 55, Andres Lehrmann, R-SR, 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Doral, FL

No. 56, Garrett Hustedt, R-SR, 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Omaha, NE

No. 57, Jake Mason, R-FR, 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Ferndale, WA

No. 69, Noah Kaschmitter, R-JR, 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Grangeville, ID

No. 90, Jareb Ramos, R-SO, 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Centennial, CO

No. 91, Jaxon Tucker, FR, 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Billings, MT

No. 92, RB Wilson V, JR, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Henderson, NV

No. 93, Sloan McPherson, R-JR, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Savage, MT

No. 94, Brendan Murphy, R-FR, 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, Seattle, WA

No. 95, Dylan Smith, R-JR, 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Whitehall, MT

No. 96, Henry Nuce, R-JR, 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 97, Tyson Simmons, FR, 6-foot-3, 252 pounds, Chandler, AZ

No. 98, Matai Mata'afa, R-JR, 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, Lahaina, HI

No. 99, Pat Hayden, R-SR, 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Deptford, NJ

