No. 3 Montana Grizzlies two-deep released ahead of opener against Missouri State

MISSOULA — As the season-opener against Missouri State approaches for the No. 3 Montana Grizzlies, the team released its projected two-deep roster on Tuesday evening.

The biggest question for UM entering 2024 coming off of last year's run to the FCS title game is who will take snaps under center for the Griz offense, with redshirt freshman Keali'i Ah Yat and Fresno State transfer Logan Fife the two in the mix.

Head coach Bobby Hauck has repeatedly said both QBs will play, and the two-deep reflected that with an "OR" listed between Ah Yat and Fife.

Most of the two-deep plays out how fall training camp went for UM, as the Griz wrapped it up last week and are now in their game-week prep. To view the full two-deep roster, click here. As always, the two-deep is projected and subject to change.

In a deep position group, seniors Junior Bergen, Keelan White and Aaron Fontes are listed as the starters at wide receiver while Eli Gillman is listed as the starter at running back, with Nick Ostmo behind him.

At tight end, Evan Shafer and Erik Barker are listed as the top two options, though the Griz do add Cole Grossman back into the mix after he missed all of last season.

The offensive line, from left to right, also plays out as expected, with Cannon Panfiloff, Caade Klimzcak, Liam Brown, Journey Grimsrud and Brandon Casey.

Defensively, Ryan Tirrell, Vai Kaho and Cooper Barnum were listed as the starters at linebacker with Isiah Childs, Riley Wilson and Erich Osteen set at the No. 2s. A lot of eyes are on Wilson, a preseason All-American, who led Montana in sacks last year.

The defensive line plays out as expected with Hayden Harris returning as a starter at defensive end, and he's joined by Monmouth transfer Pat Hayden and Youngstown State transfer Andres Lehrmann.

In the secondary, cornerback Trevin Gradney returns to start and he's joined by Ronald Jackson who was a key backup last year. Then at safety, Ryder Meyer also slots in as a starter again, and he's joined by Jaxon Lee who saw heavy playing time last year, as well as Fresno State transfer Chrishawn Gordon, who was listed as an "OR" starter with Jace Klucewich.

For special teams, Bergen and Drew Deck are listed as the kick returners with Bergen also assuming his punt returning role. Grant Glasgow, who saw a lot of action last, was named the starting kicker, while College of the Canyons transfer Ty Morrison was named the starter at punter. Grayson Pibal will retain long-snapping duties again as will Meyer at holder.

Gradney, Meyer, Childs, Ostmo and Casey were all recently named the captains for the Grizzlies.

