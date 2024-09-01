No. 3 Montana prevails 29-24 over stubborn Missouri State in season opener

MISSOULA — When Jayden Becks cut back and ran untouched for a 32-yard touchdown early in the second half Saturday, it was clear Missouri State wasn't going to wilt against No. 3 Montana in the season opener at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Becks' TD run, which came on the heels of the Bears converting a third-and-19 play to keep that possession alive, gave Missouri State a five-point advantage and continued a trend that saw them leading through most of the game to that point.

But the Grizzlies got a spark off the bench from transfer quarterback Logan Fife and rallied for a 29-24 victory to begin the season on the right foot.

Montana had to earn it by fighting through mistakes and countering Missouri State's moxie.

Griz return specialist and wide receiver Junior Bergen did not play due to an undisclosed injury. Bergen's backup, Drew Deck, muffed a punt in the first quarter that was recovered by Missouri State, which led to a 7-yard touchdown run by Bears running back Jacardia Wright and a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

The Bears' lead shrunk, though, when last season's Jerry Rice Award winner as FCS freshman of the year, Eli Gillman, broke two tackles on the way to a 27-yard touchdown run. The point-after kick by Ty Morrison missed, and the score at that point was 7-6.

Montana took a 12-10 lead into halftime thanks to two field goals by Ty Morrison — a 35-yarder with 7:07 left in the second and a 23-yarder to end the opening half.

The Griz scored consecutive second-half touchdowns by Gillman and Xavier Harris to build a cushion after Becks' score. Gillman's score was a 2-yard rush to give Montana a 26-17 lead with 9:36 left.

Montana overcame strong performances by Wright and Missouri State QB Jacob Clark — and a late TD on a short run by Jmariyae Robinson that pulled the Bears within 26-24 with 4:43 left.

Gillman was key early in the game and served as the workhorse late, and helped the Grizzlies bleed the clock. The sophomore finished with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts.

Turning point: Redshirt freshman Keali'i Ah Yat got the start at quarterback for the Griz, but Fresno State transfer Fife sparked the offense in the second half with a key scoring drive.

On a crucial fourth-and-1 play on that drive late in the third quarter, Fife swung a quick pass out to the perimeter, which Harris caught and took 34 yards to the end zone for a go-ahead score and a 19-17 lead. Montana never relinquished that advantage.

Fife, who is expected to continue to compete with Ah Yat for snaps as the season progresses, finished 5-for-7 passing for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Stat of the game: It's hard enough trying to win at Washington-Grizzly Stadium when you play a clean game, but Missouri State did itself no favors in the penalty department.

The Bears were flagged a whopping 13 times for 112 yards, which hurt their cause after possessing the ball for 36:37, converting six third downs and outgaining the Grizzlies 356 to 347 in total offense.

Grizzly game balls: RB Xavier Harris (Offense). Harris made a huge impact in the passing game. His leaping catch at the end of the first half allowed UM to take the lead at halftime, and his 34-yard TD catch on a quick pass to the outside on a fourth-and-1 pass from Fife gave the Grizzlies a 19-17 advantage late in the third.

DE Hayden Harris (Defense). Missouri State QB Clark proved to be a gamer, but on the Bears' final possession he couldn't escape UM's defense — in particular Harris, who had back-to-back sacks to end any hope of a late scoring drive. Harris finished with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

K/P Ty Morrison (Special teams). It wasn't a perfect day for the junior newcomer, but Morrison's 38-yard field goal with 1:38 left made it a 29-24 game. Morrison hit three field goals in all, and averaged 45.3 yards on four punts.

What's next: The Grizzlies are on the road next week for a Saturday matchup at North Dakota. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time in Grand Forks, N.D. It will be UM's second straight game against a Missouri Valley Football Conference opponent.

The Fighting Hawks, who were formerly in the Big Sky Conference, were ranked No. 24 in the Stats Perform FCS top 25 this past week. They lost 21-3 at FBS Iowa State on Saturday.

