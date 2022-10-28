Preview: Griz hit the road for another top-10 showdown (VIDEO)

MISSOULA - The Montana Grizzlies will have another tough task ahead of them on Saturday as they head to Ogden, Utah to take of Weber State.

It will be the second week in a row that the Griz have faced a top-10-ranked team.

Montana will be looking to bounce back from a pair of losses.

The Griz have a 5-2 overall record and are 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

Montana remained among the top 10 teams in the nation this week after the overtime loss at Sacramento State, checking in at No. 10 in the AFCA coaches poll and No. 11 in the Stats Perform media poll.

Weber State will also be looking for a win after dropping their first game of the year to the Bobcats,

The Wildcats are at 6-1 on the year and 3-1 in conference play.

Kickoff from Ogden is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on CW stations around the state. (How to find my CW channel)

Watch the video below. Kyle Hansen has more on what to expect.