Tickets for Griz football playoff game in Fargo on sale

MISSOULA - Fans who want to cheer on the Griz in Fargo for this Saturday’s playoff game can now purchase tickets.

They are being sold online at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ and the deadline to purchase them is this Wednesday at 2 p.m.

All tickets for the away game versus North Dakota State will be delivered via mobile delivery transfer on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The tickets cost $50.

The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday at the Fargodome.

The Griz overcame a 17-3 deficit at halftime against Southeast Missouri on Saturday to win 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The North Dakota State Bison are ranked third and are the defending national champion.