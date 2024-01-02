Help send the Griz football team off on the road to Frisco

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team is about to head to the FCS national championship game and fans can help send the team off to Texas.

Fans are being urged to line the streets of Missoula for the official “We Believe National Championship Sendoff” and support for the team as it heads to the airport for the title game in Frisco, Texas.

The Grizzlies will leave from the University Center on the UM campus on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 12:45 p.m.

The team busses will then travel through downtown Missoula via Broadway on its way to the airport.

Fans can show their support by printing out a free “We Believe” poster at this link, and then lining the streets as the team busses pass by.

A version of the poster can also be downloaded to show their support on social media.

The Grizzly team busses will stage outside of the UC in parking lot V, near the tennis courts on the UM campus before leaving at 12:45 p.m.

The caravan will head northwest along Campus Drive before turning right onto the Madison Street Bridge.

The busses will then turn left and follow Broadway through the heart of downtown on the way out to the Missoula airport.

No. 2 Montana takes on No. 1 South Dakota State in the FCS National Championship on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.