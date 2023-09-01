What you need to know before attending the Griz football home opener

MISSOULA — Football is back at the University of Montana. Here are a few things you should know before you #GOGRIZ this game day.

Kickoff is at noon on September 2. Parking opens at 7:30 a.m. Areas nearest to the stadium are reserved for season parking pass holders and reserved RV parking.

There are also single-game and ADA pay-to-park lots as well as free parking.

University of Montana/gogriz.com Complete parking guide for Grizzly Football.

Tailgating areas can be found around Campus Drive but be aware, the road is closed on game day and construction is happening.

Shuttles are also an option if you don't want to drive. The South Campus shuttle is running every 10 to 15 minutes while the Missoula College and Downtown shuttles are running every 15 to 20 minutes.

Be sure to double-check your transportation and parking options before you head to Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Tailgating begins at 10 a.m. and ends after the second-half kick-off.

The temperature is expected to rise into the mid-80s so bring lots of water and sunscreen. Along with concessions, there will be water around the stadium.

Tickets can be bought starting at 9 a.m. at the ticket office. If you have a mobile ticket, download it to your device's wallet. Make sure you keep your device charged so you can get into the game (and for photos)!

If you plan to bring anything into the stadium, it must be in a clear bag or small clutch. If not leave it in your vehicle.

For further information, visit Go Griz.