'Work begins today': No. 3 Montana Grizzlies officially open fall camp

MISSOULA — It's that time of the year when Montana Grizzly football is officially back in Missoula with UM opening fall camp for the 2024 season on Monday at Dornblaser Field.

The page is fully turned to a new chapter for the 2024 Grizzlies, as they come into this season off of last year's run to Frisco, Texas and the national title game, but now it's a new team with new faces in the fold.

"It's always exciting to know you're up against the clock in terms of getting the team ready for the first game," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "I talked about how we've had good work in the summer, but the real football work begins today. I'm always pretty fired up to make sure we're ready for that first one."

Montana is ranked No. 3 nationally to start the season in the debut Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, and the Grizzlies are also the preseason favorite and pick to win the Big Sky Conference.

There are a few storylines that will be front and center in camp, beginning with UM's quarterback situation.

Redshirt freshman Keali'i Ah Yat and Fresno State transfer Logan Fife are both expected to play and work together, with redshirt sophomore Kaden Huot also a candidate.

Whoever lines up most will be surrounded by a stable of weapons on offense, with all of Montana's starting receivers back as well as their top three running backs from last year, and a number of vets on the offensive line.

Defensively the Grizzlies could be quite new-look, with eight starters gone as well as several other contributors from last year's team.

How Montana reloads with transfers and up-and-coming players will be a development to watch.

On special teams UM is looking for a new punter as well as more consistency at kicker, while the returners will be highlighted by do-all talent Junior Bergen.

There are a few new coaches on staff as well who will be tasked with keeping things moving, plus, with expectations high, the Grizzlies duplicating their run from a year ago will be a tall task, but it's a challenge Montana is ready to tackle with the season now underway.

"I like seeing where we are 12, 13 practices in and it's hot out and we're in pads and see if guys are still fighting through it, that tells me if we've got a good team or not," Hauck said. "First day is easy."

Coverage from fall camp will go over the next three weeks before the Grizzlies head into game week prep for their opener against Missouri State on Aug. 31.

