Montana LB Riley Wilson takes home Big Sky defensive player of the week honor

FARMINGTON, UTAH — Montana linebacker Riley Wilson earned Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week honors Monday after spearheading a dominant effort in a win over Northern Colorado.

Wilson had six tackles, three quarterback sacks and four tackles for loss in the Grizzlies' 40-0 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday in Missoula. It is the first player of the week honor for Wilson, a native of Prosper, Texas, who transferred to Montana from Hawaii in the spring.

As a team, Montana held UNC to just 94 total yards of offense while piling up six QB sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Wilson's three sacks were the most in the Big Sky on Saturday and tied for the second-most in the FCS over the weekend.

The three sacks are also tied for the second most in a single game in the league this year, and his four TFLs were the second-most of any player in the conference.

It's the third straight game in which the Grizzlies have taken a conference player of the week honor from the Big Sky. Ryder Meyer was the defensive player of the week and Grant Glasgow earned the special teams award following UM’s win at Idaho on Oct. 14. Aaron Fontes was the offensive player of the week on Oct. 7 after the win at UC Davis.

Montana, ranked No. 4 in the latest FCS top 25, welcomes No. 7 Sacramento State for a top-10 FCS showdown on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

