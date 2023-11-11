Against EWU, No. 5 Montana State looks to extend D-I best 25-game home winning streak

BOZEMAN — No. 5-ranked Montana State currently holds the longest active Division I home winning streak at 25 games dating back to a 2019 loss to Sacramento State.

The Bobcats will look to claim No. 26 versus Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Last week the Bobcats (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky) were coming off a back-to-back top-10 road stretch and stamped out a 45-21 win over Northern Arizona.

"Oh it was great, I missed it, a couple weeks on the road," Bobcats wide receiver Tayvian Williams said. "It’s always fun. It’s exciting to be here. It’s electric. I think that definitely contributes to a fast start, having our fans behind us."

It’s felt like lightning in a bottle, the way the team not only wins but dominates on its home turf.

"That’s the biggest thing coach (Brent) Vigen preaches to us — staying poised and just going out there each week and demanding greatness every week in and every week out," Bobcats safety Blake Stillwell said.

Williams reflected his teammate's notion.

"That’s who we got to beat, is ourselves. So we let Idaho kind of get to us, came out kind of slow, but we made it a point of emphasis to come out firing on all cylinders, and I think the guys were able to do that," he said.

The team looks to build on that mindset this Saturday against Eastern Washington (4-5, 3-3). It’s the final regular season game at home and will serve as MSU's Senior Day.

"You want them to enjoy that moment, that recognition they get before the game," Vigen said. "That opportunity to have their families out there, but you still want to remind them that their lasting memory is how that game plays out on that field."

The seniors that will be honored are David Alston, Nolan Askelson, Sean Chambers, Blake Hehl, Treyton Pickering, Level Price Jr., Holden Sampson, Ben Seymour, Derryk Snell, Lane Sumner, Clevan Thomas, and Tayvian Williams.

Eastern Washington has four straight wins in Bobcat Stadium. They are coming off a 48-13 win over Cal Poly in Week 10.

"Like Eastern Washington typically is, they’ve got an explosive offense, good quarterback plays, good running backs, good receivers," Vigen said. "They’re averaging about 33 points per game."

Defensively, the Eagles have a lot of veteran leadership and have found ways to trouble opposing quarterbacks.

"They start eight seniors," Vigen noted. "I think that’s the one thing they look at right away, lots of experience on that side of the ball. They can pressure. They probably pressure a little bit more than I seem to remember from the last couple years."

That defense will be put to the test as they go up against one of the top offensive lines and run games in the FCS. MSU averages just over 300 yards per game on the ground.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. in Bobcat Stadium. It will be broadcast on Montana Television Network.