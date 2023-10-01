FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana State 38, Portland State 22

BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats were back home Saturday and a second half spark led them to a sizable win over Portland State. MSU won 38-22.

The tight ends shined again for the Bobcats, Derryk Snell had two touchdowns in the win. Julius Davis had the first touchdown of the game, and Clevan Thomas Jr. connected with quarterback Sean Chambers for a score in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats remain undefeated in conference play at 2-0. They are 4-1 overall.

