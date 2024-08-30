New weekly Big Sky Conference football show to premier Friday

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference news release)

FARMINGTON, UT — The Big Sky Conference, in partnership with Scripps Sports, is excited to announce a brand-new show coming this fall which will highlight the league’s premier sport titled, “This Week in Big Sky Football”.

The new half-hour show will be hosted by the Big Sky’s Meghan Robinson and will feature highlights, analysis and special interviews from head coaches, student-athletes and voices from around the league.

“This new programming is the next evolution in our conference’s aggressive outreach strategy to quench the increasing appetite for Big Sky football,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “With this weekly show that will be widely available on our popular social media channels that include our growing YouTube page, as well as on broadcast and digital channels across our conference’s footprint thanks to our tremendous partner in Scripps Sports, fans can recap and preview each week of the football season — as well as each of the 14 other sports we sponsor.”

The show premieres on Aug. 30, airing each Friday on the Big Sky’s YouTube channel, with an additional broadcast of the show on select Scripps Sports linear stations throughout the league’s footprint, as well as digitally on MontanaSports.com

Scripps Sports Linear Channels for This Week in Big Sky Football

Billings, Montana – KTVQ D2 (MTN)

Bozeman, Montana – KBZK D2 (MTN)

Butte, Montana – KXLF D2 (MTN)

Great Falls, Montana – KRTV D2 (MTN)

Helena, Montana – KTVH D2 (MTN)

Missoula-Kalispell, Montana – KPAX D2 (MTN)

Boise, Idaho – Boise 6

Twin Falls, Idaho – Twin Falls 6

Salt Lake City, Utah – Utah 16

The conference’s partnership with Scripps Sports, which began before the start of the 2022 football season, has grown to not only feature the broadcast of over 10-plus football games each season, but also the Media Day and Hall of Fame Gala television productions as part of the annual Kickoff Weekend as well as the league’s “Big Sky Courtside” show during the Big Sky Basketball Championships each season in Boise, Idaho.