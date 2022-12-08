Six Bobcats, four Grizzlies named HERO Sports All-Americans

MISSOULA — National FCS outlet HERO Sports released its All-America selections on Thursday with the Bobcats and Grizzlies well-represented on the teams.

HERO Sports released an All-America team, a sophomore All-America team and a freshman team. In total, six Bobcats and four Grizzlies made the cut.

Montana cornerback Justin Ford was the lone selection from either UM or MSU to make the All-America team. Ford, an All-American selection in 2021, wasn't targeted much throughout the season as a lockdown corner for the Griz, and statistically he finished with 24 total tackles, one for loss, two interceptions and seven passes defended.

On the sophomore team, the Bobcats had five selections while the Grizzlies had two. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, offensive linemen Rush Reimer, Justus Perkins and JT Reed and defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez all represented the Bobcats while UM tight end Cole Grossman and Junior Bergen, a wide receiver, was selected as a punt returner.

On the freshman team, both teams had one selection in MSU defensive lineman Kenneth Eiden IV and UM punter Patrick Rohrbach.

The Bobcats are currently in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs and will host William & Mary on Friday at 8:15 p.m. in Bozeman.

This season, Mellott has thrown for 1,401 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 1,013 more yards and nine more touchdowns for the Bobcats in 10 games.

Perkins, Reimer, and Reed are three of MSU's starting offensive lineman that have been a big reason why MSU ranks No. 3 in the FCS in total offense. In 12 games, the Bobcats have racked up 6,162 total yards (513.5 per game) and the Bobcats rank No. 2 in the FCS in rushing offense with 3,971 yards this season (330.9 per game).

Valdez has been a big contributor for MSU's defense and has 35 total tackles this year, 10 for loss, with 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Grossman finished this year with 28 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns. In the punt return game, Bergen fielded 22 punts for 327 yards and two scores.

Eiden finished with 33 total tackles, 7.5 for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble for the Bobcats, while Rohrbach ranks No. 3 in the FCS in punting with an average of 45.21 yards per punt, including 15 punts that went over 50 yards, 18 that landed inside the 20 yard line, 17 that were fair caught and four that were touchbacks.