Body of 2nd missing kayaker on Swan Lake found

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m. - April 18, 2022

SWAN LAKE - The body of the second kayaker who was reported missing on Thursday, April 14 in Swan Lake has been recovered.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

We will more information as it becomes available.

(second report: 1:00 p.m. - April 18, 2022

SWAN LAKE - The body of a female teenager was recovered from Swan Lake just after 5 p.m. Sunday while the search for the teenage boy continues.

The incident began four days ago when the two teens capsized in a kayak on Swan Lake.

The kayakers went missing on Thursday, April 14 after capsizing about 1,000 feet from shore in 38° water and 20º ambient temperatures.

Prior to first responders arriving, a caller reported the kayakers had gone underwater while trying to swim to shore.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News A search is continuing on Swan Lake for a kayaker who was reported missing on April 14, 2022.

After stopping efforts Sunday night due to a lack of light, the search for the male teen's body continued Monday morning in the same area the female's body was recovered.

"They're motivated to help recover this for the family. And so that's a strong moving force here is because we all put ourselves in that position and we feel like we want to get this done for that for the families,” explained Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Officials believe the kayak capsized due to high winds and large waves last week.

MTN News

Divers were sent down after the first recovery in hopes of finding the male, but visibility was limited. It then became too dark to continue to search the area.

Two Bear Air, Swan-Mission, Lake County Search and Rescue and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office have all been a part of the recovery efforts.

(first report: 8:15 a.m. - April 18, 2022)

SWAN LAKE – Search and rescue crews have located the body of one of the two kayakers who was reported missing on Swan Lake on Thursday, April 14.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says the body of a female was recovered shortly after 5:15 p.m. Sunday in 86 feet of water.

MTN News

The body was found with the help of Flathead County Sheriff’s Office divers, a Swan-Mission boat crew, Lake County Search and Rescue, and Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to Sheriff Bell.

The search for the missing male is ongoing and will resume on Monday morning with three search and rescue teams.

Kiana Wilson/KPAX News Several agencies are involved in the search for a kayaker who was reported missing on Swan Lake on April 14, 2022.

9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of two kayakers had capsized about 1,000 feet from shore during high winds and that they were trying to swim to shore but went under the water.

Sheriff Bell had previously said that deputies had confirmed that two teenagers had been reported missing or overdue.