Grizzly bear injures two hunters north of Whitefish

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials responded to a bear attack near Smith Lake north of Whitefish Lake Saturday morning.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials say a father and son from the Flathead Valley were taken via ALERT Air Ambulance to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for treatment after a grizzly bea attacked them at very close range.

The pair were hunting along a gated road in the King Creek drainage when the grizzly charged out of a thick, wooded area.

The father and son reportedly sustained "significant" injuries before shooting and killing the bear.

FWP said an investigation revealed there was a deer carcass in thick timber near the site of the attack, and the female grizzly is believed to have had at least one offspring.

“Based on the evidence gathered at the scene and interviews with the victims, we believe this was a surprise encounter involving an adult female grizzly bear defending a food source and her offspring,” FWP Regional Game Warden Captain Lee Anderson said.

No further information about the condition of the hunters was available as of Saturday evening.

FWP reminded the public that although attacks on humans are rare, bears are more active and seeking food in the fall months before denning season that begins in late November.

FWP offered the following general tips to help stay safe:

Carry and know how to use bear spray.