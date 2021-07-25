Evacuation Warning expanded for Hay Creek Fire near Polebridge

Authorities are notifying residents in the North Fork area after the the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office expanded an Evacuation Warning for the Hay Creek Fire near Polebridge.

The Evacuation Warning area now includes the following:



Moose Creek Road - All residents with driveway access from Moose Creek Road

Red Meadow Road - All residents with driveway access from Red Meadow Road

North Fork Road - All residents on both sides of the North Fork Road between Moose Creek Road and Home Ranch Bottoms

Polebridge Loop - 655, 700, 720 and 740 Polebridge Drive

At this time the community of Polebridge, residents of Glacier Drive, and the remainder of residents not previously identified for Polebridge Loop are not in the warning area.

An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property. This warning is issued to give residents time to prepare for a possible Evacuation Order.

Those located in the warning area who may need extra time should start the evacuation process now. The best way to ensure safety for your family, pets, and livestock is to self-evacuate prior to an order.

For more on what to do now, click here.

This is the current Evacuation Warning map.