BTS party officially begins on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas has always been a town known for entertainment, but few big names ever get the type of treatment that BTS received on Thursday night with the entire Strip going purple in their honor, the Bellagio displaying custom shows at their fountain, and super fans, the BTS ARMY, flocking around every block.

"Turn the city upside down for them," Nhu Than said. "It's very exciting and very new to K-pop fans, especially."

Shelly Moua and Nhu Than drove in from California to see the group thousands scrambled to get tickets for as tickets sold out almost instantaneously.

"Tickets sold out really fast," Moua said, "but thankfully we were able to get last-minute tickets because they released some more."

Las Vegas locals like Allie Roseborough also got in on the BTS celebration.

"I feel very very lucky that they're here in my city because I usually have to travel to see them," Roseborough said.

I think it’s fair to say a few BTS fans showed up for the special display. pic.twitter.com/VMrpGOAKye — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) April 8, 2022

Roseborough had one thing in common with the throngs of fans swarming The Strip, and that was the amount of money she'd been spending on the run-up to the series of concerts at Allegiant Stadium.

"Way too much money," she said. "Way too much money. I worked major overtime to be able to do this."

This story was originally published by Sean DeLancey of KTVN in Las Vegas, Nevada.