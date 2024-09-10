Amazon launches 'no frills' private label grocery brand; Prime customers get discounts

Amazon is launching a new private-label brand which is intended to compete against the likes of Walmart's Great Value and Target's Market Pantry and Good and Gather brands.

Amazon says its Amazon Saver will comprise essential grocery items. The items will be available online and at Amazon Fresh grocery stores.

Amazon said the new line is "no-frills" and that most items will cost below $5.

"We're always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers," said Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh. "With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh—whether you're browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”

The new brand will complement other Amazon-owned labels, such as Aplenty, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Kitchen, 365 by Whole Foods Market and Happy Belly. Amazon said 3,000 items from its private brands will be eligible for 10% off for Amazon Prime customers.

Additionally, Amazon Prime members will be eligible for up to 50% of a rotating selection of items each week.

Here is a sampling of the items and prices of Amazon Saver items:

Old fashioned oats

Weight: 42 ounces

Amazon Saver: $3.99 ($3.39 for Amazon Prime)

Good and Gather: $3.99

Great Value: $3.98

Traditional pizza sauce

Weight: 15 ounces

Amazon Saver: $1.09 (94 cents for Amazon Prime)

Good and Gather: $1.69 (14 ounces)

Great Value: $1.52 (14 ounces)

Honey

Weight: 24 ounces

Amazon Saver: $6.19 ($5.57 for Amazon Prime)

Good and Gather: $7.39

Great Value: $7.48