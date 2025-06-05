Procter & Gamble plans to cut 7,000 jobs and some of its product offerings

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble announced plans to eliminate 7,000 positions as part of a company-wide restructuring effort.

The cuts, announced Thursday, represent approximately 15% of the company's non-factory workforce and will take place over the next two years.

P&G also plans to reduce its product offerings, though the company has not specified which brands or product lines will be affected.

RELATED STORY | Microsoft starts layoffs of about three percent of its workforce, or about 6,000 jobs

The maker of household staples like Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper currently employs about 108,000 people worldwide.

This restructuring comes as many consumer goods companies face increasing pressure to streamline operations amid changing market conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.