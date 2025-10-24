These Nike shoes have a motor — and could change how you run forever

Nike announced it has launched Project Amplify, calling it the world’s first battery-powered footwear for walking and running.

The footwear is designed to help runners and walkers move “a little bit” faster and farther with less effort, the company said. Nike says the system augments lower-leg and ankle movement, “providing an unparalleled boost to anyone who wants to move.”

Nike compared Project Amplify to electric bikes, which have surged in popularity in recent years. The first-generation system includes a lightweight motor, drive belt and rechargeable cuff battery that integrates with carbon fiber–plated running shoes.

The goal, according to Nike, is to make slower running, jogging and walking “easier and more fun,” focusing on athletes who run between a 10- and 12-minute mile pace.

Nike claims the footwear could help athletes running a 12-minute mile improve to a 10-minute mile.

“Our job is to dream big while keeping athletes at the center,” said Michael Donaghu, vice president of Create The Future, Emerging Sport and Innovation. “Project Amplify started with a single question: What if we could find a way to help athletes move faster and farther with less energy and a lot more fun? At its core, Project Amplify is about seamlessly adding a little more power to your stride. The fun comes from realizing you can do more than you thought you could — whatever ‘more’ means to you.”

The footwear system remains in the testing phase. Nike said it has tested Project Amplify with 400 athletes, logging 2.4 million steps.

A broader consumer launch is anticipated in the coming years.