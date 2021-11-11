Buttered Pop-Tarts Are Apparently A Thing And You Can Now Order A Pop-Tart-And-Butter Kit Online

People do a lot of weird stuff with Pop-Tarts. They freeze them, use them for Puppy Chow, turn them into cake pops, add them to yogurt parfaits — you name it. But perhaps the simplest variation on typical Pop-Tarts consumption is spreading a bit of butter on top of the toaster pastry before you chow down. Yes, butter on top of Pop-Tarts!

Jessica Simpson famously said that she craved buttered Pop-Tarts when she was pregnant, and since that 2012 admission, many other people have hopped aboard the buttered Pop-Tarts train.

Now, Pop-Tarts is teaming up with Banner Butter to help celebrate this cult-favorite treat. Banner Butter is a Georgia-based craft butter company that is collaborating with Pop-Tarts on a Pop-Tarts x Butter Kit.

The Pop-Tarts x Butter Kits will include three Pop-Tarts flavors — Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Frosted Chocolate Fudge — along with six different Banner Butter flavors. So, you can toast up the Pop-Tart of your choosing and then smear it with a flavored butter for a unique salty-sweet-buttery Pop-Tart creation. The butter flavors include Honey Habanero, Sea Salt, Strawberry, Chocolate, Cinnamon with Cardamom & Ginger and Balsamic Fig with Caramelized Onion.

Each kit will also come with a guide that offers pairing information and inspiration for your Pop-Tarts-and-butter adventures.

If you want a Pop-Tarts x Butter Kit for yourself, you won’t find it in stores. At noon Eastern on Tuesday, Nov. 16, fans can click here to order the kit online at the Banner Butter website for $25. The Pop-Tarts Twitter account posted on Nov. 9 that fans should “save the date.”

Save the date: we’re releasing a limited-edition Pop-Tarts + specialty butter pairing with @BannerButter on Tuesday 11/16 at 12pm ET. Because What Would Pop-Tarts Do? Upgrade the butter on Pop-Tarts game. pic.twitter.com/pbvXu6IiDi — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) November 9, 2021

The kits will only be available until supplies run out, so, if you want to get your hands on a Pop-Tarts x Butter Kit, make sure you set a reminder on your phone to hop on the website and purchase a kit before they sell out! Or sign up on the Banner Butter website to get an email reminder for when the sale begins.

Would you put flavored butter on your Pop-Tarts?

[H/t: Hip2Save]

